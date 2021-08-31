First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 17th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. Analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

