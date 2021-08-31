Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,930 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $247,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

