Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 76,949 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76,949 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of The Home Depot worth $327,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

HD traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $345.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

