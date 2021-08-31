Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $665.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $667.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

