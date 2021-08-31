Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.16. 14,040,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,605,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.