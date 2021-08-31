Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $47,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

