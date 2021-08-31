Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 15,906 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $151,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.68. 8,139,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

