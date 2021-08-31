Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $137,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 28,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.08. 3,457,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,636. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

