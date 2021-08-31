Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $314.94 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.07. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.