Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $41,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

