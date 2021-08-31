Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 21,164 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

