Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

