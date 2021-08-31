Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani Sells 58,900 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$613,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$20,678,490.

On Friday, August 27th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 52,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$540,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.43. 115,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

