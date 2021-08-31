Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani Sells 52,000 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$540,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,048,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,299,200.

Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.78. Fiera Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

FSZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

