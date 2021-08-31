Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 803.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.62. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

