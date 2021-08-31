Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,794,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock valued at $157,299,850. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

