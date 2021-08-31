Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,855,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 29th total of 3,003,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,965.9 days.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. It operates through the Logistics and Light Manufacturing segments. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

