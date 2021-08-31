Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,855,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 29th total of 3,003,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,965.9 days.
Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
