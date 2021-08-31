FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 9.3%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 12,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 400,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

