Fei Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $435.41 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $435.41 million and $14.22 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 438,886,418 coins and its circulating supply is 437,749,741 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

