FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.