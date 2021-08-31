FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

