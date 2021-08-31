FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

