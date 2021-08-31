FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

