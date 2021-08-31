FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of FB Financial worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FB Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. Truist decreased their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

