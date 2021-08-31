Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FMAO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,183. The stock has a market cap of $250.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

