Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.96

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 55409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.