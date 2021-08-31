Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718,245 shares of company stock valued at $951,163,445 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.03 on Monday, reaching $380.66. 13,428,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

