F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.