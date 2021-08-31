Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

