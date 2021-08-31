Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

