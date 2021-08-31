Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) to Issue Dividend of $4.80 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.77.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

