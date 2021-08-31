Evan S. Lederman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMPY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 157,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $139.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.09. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.67.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. On average, analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.