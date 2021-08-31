European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

