Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Insider Karen Penrose Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) insider Karen Penrose acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,642.50 ($7,601.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Estia Health’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Estia Health Limited operates residential aged care homes in Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 69 homes, which include 6,182 resident places in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

