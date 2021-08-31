EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ESLOY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,843. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.