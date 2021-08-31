Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.51. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

