Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

EFX stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.26. 659,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $273.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

