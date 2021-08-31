EnWave (CVE:ENW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.65 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.45.
Shares of CVE:ENW opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$110.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02.
EnWave Company Profile
