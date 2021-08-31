EnWave (CVE:ENW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.65 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.45.

Shares of CVE:ENW opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$110.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.