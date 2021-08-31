Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,055 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Synopsys worth $52,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $334.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

