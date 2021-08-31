Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

