Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $46,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

