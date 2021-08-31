Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.43 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 922.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Trade Desk worth $44,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
TTD stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,212 shares of company stock worth $14,230,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.
The Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.