Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.43 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 922.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Trade Desk worth $44,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,212 shares of company stock worth $14,230,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

