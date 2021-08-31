Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $51,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.