Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 283,520 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of HP worth $40,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

