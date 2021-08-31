EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,299 shares of company stock worth $123,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

