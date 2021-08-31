Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EDN stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,745. The firm has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

