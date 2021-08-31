Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of LIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. 797,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

