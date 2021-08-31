Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average is $233.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

