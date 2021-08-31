Elite Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $83.99. 6,796,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.