Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

